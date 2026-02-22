Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US sailor evacuated off Greenland as Trump plans to deploy hospital ship

Related: Only Greenland and Denmark can decide its future, says Greenland PM
  • The Danish military conducted an urgent medical evacuation of a United States submarine crew member off the coast of Greenland on Saturday.
  • A Danish Seahawk helicopter, deployed from an inspection ship, retrieved the individual and transferred them to a hospital in Nuuk for urgent medical treatment.
  • Separately, US President Donald Trump announced plans to deploy a hospital ship to Greenland, alleging that many people there are sick and not receiving care.
  • Trump's statement, made on Truth Social, came amid ongoing tensions over Trump's interest in acquiring the territory.
  • Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded on Facebook, defending Denmark's healthcare system, which offers free and equal access to all, including in Greenland, in a subtle rebuttal to Trump's claims.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in