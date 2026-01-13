Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Greenland residents ‘very worried’ about Trump’s ‘unfathomable’ takeover threats

One Greenland resident even made an Anti-MAGA cap with the message ‘Nu er det NUUK!’ and ‘Make America go away’
One Greenland resident even made an Anti-MAGA cap with the message ‘Nu er det NUUK!’ and ‘Make America go away’ (Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima)
  • A senior Greenlandic official, Naaja Nathanielsen, says it is “unfathomable” that the US is discussing taking over a NATO ally, expressing deep concern and fear among Greenland's populace.
  • She said at a meeting with lawmakers in Britain’s Parliament that people in Greenland are “very, very worried,” adding, “People are not sleeping, children are afraid, and it just fills everything these days. And we can’t really understand it.”
  • Her remarks come a day before US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are scheduled to meet with the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland in Washington to discuss the US interest in acquiring Greenland.
  • Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have both reiterated that Greenland is not for sale, with Frederiksen noting the difficulty of resisting unacceptable pressure from a close ally.
  • Trump and his administration continue to advocate for acquiring Greenland, with Trump asserting the US needs to “take Greenland” to prevent Russia or China from doing so.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in