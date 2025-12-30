Reality TV star arrested after ex accuses her of trying to steal cat
- Grace Lilly, a 27-year-old star from the reality show "Southern Hospitality," has been arrested in North Carolina.
- She is accused of harassing her ex-boyfriend for two years and attempting to steal their jointly-owned cat, which he legally won ownership of.
- The ex-boyfriend provided police with evidence including photographs, videos, screenshots, and phone records showing 211 calls from Lilly since July 2023.
- Footage reportedly shows Lilly attempting to enter his apartment twice in October 2023, leading to a restraining order being issued on November 4.
- Lilly was taken into custody this past Sunday following the restraining order, and previously faced drug-related charges in 2016, which were later dismissed.