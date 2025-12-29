Government slammed over GP appointment waiting times: ‘A damning failure’
- New analysis claims 1.7 million people waited over a month for a GP appointment in November, an increase of 246,625 since the Labour government took office in July last year.
- Between September and November, 7.6 million patients experienced waits of over four weeks to see a GP, an increase of over 300,000 compared to the same period last year.
- Every English region has seen an increase in patients waiting over a month, with NHS Northamptonshire recording the largest percentage rise at 47.31 per cent.
- The Liberal Democrats accused the Labour government of a 'damning failure' regarding GP waiting times and proposed a new legal right for patients to be seen within seven days.
- The Department of Health and Social Care disputed the analysis, stating the figures are misrepresented and that the government has invested significantly in primary care, leading to increased appointments.