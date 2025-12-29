Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Government slammed over GP appointment waiting times: ‘A damning failure’

Top NHS chief warns public to brace for “tidal wave” of flu
  • New analysis claims 1.7 million people waited over a month for a GP appointment in November, an increase of 246,625 since the Labour government took office in July last year.
  • Between September and November, 7.6 million patients experienced waits of over four weeks to see a GP, an increase of over 300,000 compared to the same period last year.
  • Every English region has seen an increase in patients waiting over a month, with NHS Northamptonshire recording the largest percentage rise at 47.31 per cent.
  • The Liberal Democrats accused the Labour government of a 'damning failure' regarding GP waiting times and proposed a new legal right for patients to be seen within seven days.
  • The Department of Health and Social Care disputed the analysis, stating the figures are misrepresented and that the government has invested significantly in primary care, leading to increased appointments.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in