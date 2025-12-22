Government accused of abandoning its prison safety policy by Palestine Action
- Palestine Action hunger strikers have initiated legal proceedings against the UK government, sending a pre-action letter to Justice Secretary David Lammy.
- The legal action comes as several imprisoned members, including one on day 51 of their hunger strike, have been hospitalised due to rapidly deteriorating health.
- The activists accuse the government of abandoning its own prison safety policy framework and claim their previous letters to Mr Lammy have received no response.
- The urgent legal communication demands a response within 24 hours, stressing the increasing risk to the strikers' lives and requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the situation.
- The Ministry of Justice refutes the claims, stating they will not create 'perverse incentives', while Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Prisons minister Lord Timpson affirm that established rules and procedures are being followed.