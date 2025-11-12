Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Android users warned of critical VPN threat

Fake VPN apps could be used to spy on users and steal their money
Fake VPN apps could be used to spy on users and steal their money (Getty)
  • Google has issued a warning that cyber criminals are using fake virtual private network (VPN) apps to spy on users and steal their money.
  • These malicious apps, which impersonate legitimate services, are targeting approximately 3.9 billion Android users globally.
  • Once installed, the fake VPNs deliver dangerous malware, including info-stealers and banking Trojans, designed to exfiltrate sensitive data such as browsing history, private messages, and financial credentials.
  • Google advises Android users to protect themselves by only downloading VPN apps from official sources, checking for the VPN badge, and carefully reviewing requested app permissions.
  • The tech giant also identified other prevalent scam trends, including online job scams, AI product impersonations, and seasonal holiday campaigns exploiting events like Black Friday.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in