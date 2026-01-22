Woman who kept ‘house slave’ for 25 years arrested as filthy conditions of ‘prison cell’ exposed
- A woman was held as a "house slave" for over 25 years in a squalid Gloucestershire home by Amanda Wixon.
- The victim, now in her mid-40s, was 16 when she moved into Wixon's home in 1995 and remained there until 2021.
- Bodycam footage revealed the "prison cell" conditions of the room where the woman was forced to live, enduring regular beatings and minimal food.
- Amanda Wixon, 56, denied charges including false imprisonment, requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
- A jury acquitted Wixon of one assault charge but found her guilty of the others; she is currently on conditional bail awaiting sentencing on 12 March.