Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Woman who kept ‘house slave’ for 25 years arrested as filthy conditions of ‘prison cell’ exposed

Woman who kept 'house slave' for 25 years arrested as filthy conditions of 'prison cell' exposed
  • A woman was held as a "house slave" for over 25 years in a squalid Gloucestershire home by Amanda Wixon.
  • The victim, now in her mid-40s, was 16 when she moved into Wixon's home in 1995 and remained there until 2021.
  • Bodycam footage revealed the "prison cell" conditions of the room where the woman was forced to live, enduring regular beatings and minimal food.
  • Amanda Wixon, 56, denied charges including false imprisonment, requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
  • A jury acquitted Wixon of one assault charge but found her guilty of the others; she is currently on conditional bail awaiting sentencing on 12 March.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in