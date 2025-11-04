Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK city set to trial free transport

A First Glasgow double decker bus on Eglinton Street in Glasgow heading towards the city centre
A First Glasgow double decker bus on Eglinton Street in Glasgow heading towards the city centre (Alamy/PA)
  • Glasgow is set to become the first city in Scotland to trial a free public transport scheme, with a pilot launching in early 2026.
  • Around 1,000 local residents will participate in the six-week initiative, receiving zone cards for unlimited travel on Glasgow's trains, buses, and subway network.
  • The scheme aims to ease congestion, cut fossil fuel emissions, and explore how free access impacts travel choices, access to services, and participants' overall wellbeing.
  • First floated in 2021 following a Scottish government recommendation, the trial received official approval on 30 October, with gathered data informing future transport discussions.
  • This pilot contrasts with the UK government's dismissal of a proposed plan for free bus passes for young people in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland as “unaffordable”.
