Police say man missing since August likely dragged away by wild animal during walk

Gil Clark was reported missing in August
Gil Clark was reported missing in August (Sierra County Sheriff's Office)
  • An elderly man, Gil Clark, 78, who went missing in northern California in August, is believed to have been attacked by a bear or mountain lion following a medical emergency.
  • Clark was reported missing on 14 August and was known to walk a four-mile stretch of Highway 49 near his home.
  • During the initial search, authorities noted significant bear and mountain lion activity in the vicinity.
  • On 14 November, deputies discovered clothing and personal items belonging to Clark.
  • Despite an extensive search with cadaver dogs the following day, no further evidence was located, and the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the open case.
