Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly receiving ‘special privileges’ at Texas prison
- Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted sex-trafficking accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly receiving “special privileges” at a federal prison in Texas.
- These alleged perks include unlimited toilet paper, meals delivered to her cell and private use of the chaplain’s office for visitors, unlike other inmates.
- Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin wrote to Donald Trump, citing whistleblower claims of “concierge-style treatment” for Maxwell, including a special visitor area with computers and even puppies.
- Maxwell was transferred to the low-security “Club Fed” prison after complying with Justice Department officials who interviewed her following pressure on the Trump administration.
- The Bureau of Federal Prisons has denied these claims, stating that Maxwell is not receiving any special treatment and all inmates are treated equally.