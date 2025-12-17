Ghislaine Maxwell asks to be freed claiming ‘new evidence has emerged’
- Ghislaine Maxwell has asked a federal court in New York to set aside her conviction.
- She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in sexually exploiting minor girls with Jeffrey Epstein.
- Her new habeas petition claims that "substantial new evidence" indicates she did not receive a fair trial.
- This legal attempt coincides with an impending deadline for the Department of Justice to release files related to Epstein.
- The DOJ was compelled to release these documents, including records from investigations into Epstein, after President Donald Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law.