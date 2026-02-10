Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Watch as Ghislaine Maxwell stays silent amid Epstein questions at Congressional committee

Maxwell refuses to answer questions in US Congress Epstein probe
  • Ghislaine Maxwell declined to answer questions during a US House Oversight Committee meeting on Monday, 9 February.
  • She invoked her Fifth Amendment right, allowing her to remain silent during the proceedings.
  • Republican House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer expressed disappointment, stating he had questions regarding crimes committed with Jeffrey Epstein and potential co-conspirators.
  • Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking offences.
  • Her lawyers indicated that she would only agree to testify if granted clemency by President Donald Trump.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in