German troops ‘preparing for full-scale war with Russia’, says army chief
- Germany is preparing for a potential Russian attack on NATO within the next two to three years, according to Lieutenant General Gerald Funke.
- Lieutenant General Funke, head of the German armed forces support command, is readying thousands of German troops for a full-scale war scenario.
- This preparation comes amidst European countries ramping up military readiness, with experts warning of potential unpreparedness across the continent.
- Funke expressed particular concern about hybrid threats, including sabotage and sleeper cells, as well as the potential use of long-range missiles.
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed ongoing US-led peace talks, with the objective of achieving a peace deal or a long-term ceasefire.