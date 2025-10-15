Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The country where retirees could earn 2,000 euros a month tax-free

Elderly couple who nearly died in Taliban prison have not ruled out returning to Afghanistan
  • Germany's government has approved a new draft law designed to tackle the nation's growing labour shortages.
  • The proposed legislation will allow retirees to earn up to 2,000 euros (£1,700) per month tax-free, coming into effect at the beginning of 2026.
  • The initiative aims to provide incentives for economic growth by encouraging older and experienced workers and skilled professionals to remain in employment.
  • The measure is projected to cost the state approximately 890 million euros (£760 million) annually in lost tax revenues between 2026 and 2030.
  • This move addresses a projected significant decline in Germany's working population and aligns with broader European efforts to reform pension systems and address worker shortages.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in