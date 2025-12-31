Thieves drill into bank vault in Ocean’s Eleven-style heist
- Thieves stole tens of millions of euros worth of property from safety deposit boxes inside a German bank vault on Monday during the holiday period.
- The heist, which affected approximately 2,700 customers of the Sparkasse bank in Gelsenkirchen, is estimated to be worth between €10m and €90m.
- Police believe the perpetrators used a large drill to break through the vault's basement wall, with the theft discovered after a fire alarm was triggered early Monday morning.
- Witnesses reported seeing several men carrying large bags in a nearby parking garage over the weekend, and video footage showed masked individuals in a stolen vehicle.
- This incident could be one of Germany's largest heists, following another significant robbery at the Louvre Museum in Paris in October.