Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Thieves drill into bank vault in Ocean’s Eleven-style heist

A giant hole in a wall of the vault of a Sparkasse bank branch
A giant hole in a wall of the vault of a Sparkasse bank branch (Police Gelsenkirchen)
  • Thieves stole tens of millions of euros worth of property from safety deposit boxes inside a German bank vault on Monday during the holiday period.
  • The heist, which affected approximately 2,700 customers of the Sparkasse bank in Gelsenkirchen, is estimated to be worth between €10m and €90m.
  • Police believe the perpetrators used a large drill to break through the vault's basement wall, with the theft discovered after a fire alarm was triggered early Monday morning.
  • Witnesses reported seeing several men carrying large bags in a nearby parking garage over the weekend, and video footage showed masked individuals in a stolen vehicle.
  • This incident could be one of Germany's largest heists, following another significant robbery at the Louvre Museum in Paris in October.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in