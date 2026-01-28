Gerber issues voluntary nationwide recall for popular baby snack
- Gerber is voluntarily recalling specific batches of its 5.5-ounce Arrowroot Biscuits as a precautionary measure.
- The recall was initiated after a supplier of arrowroot flour identified potential contamination with soft plastic or paper pieces.
- The affected biscuits were produced between July and September 2025 and sold across the US; no other Gerber baby food products are impacted.
- As of Monday, Gerber has received no reports of illnesses or injuries linked to the recalled products.
- Consumers are advised to check batch codes, return affected biscuits for a full refund, or dispose of them, and can contact Gerber for support.