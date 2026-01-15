George Floyd lawyers set to investigate Renee Good’s killing by ICE agent
- The family of Renee Good, who was shot dead by a federal agent in Minneapolis on 7 January, has hired the law firm that represented George Floyd’s family.
- Chicago-based firm Romanucci & Blandin, which secured a $27m settlement for Floyd’s family, stated that what happened to Ms Good was 'wrong' and contrary to established policing practices.
- Ms Good, 37, was killed after dropping her child off at school, an incident that has inflamed tensions in Minneapolis and led to protests across the US.
- The Trump administration quickly branded the shooting an act of self-defence, despite an ongoing FBI investigation into the circumstances.
- A YouGov poll revealed a divided public, with 61 per cent of Republicans believing the shooting was justified, while 88 per cent of Democrats and 58 per cent of independents considered it unjustified.