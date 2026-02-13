What happened at the General Synod today? Church of England row explained
- The Church of England's General Synod has concluded its years-long 'Living in Love and Faith' (LLF) process concerning same-sex relationships.
- Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, apologised for 'failures of process' and acknowledged the 'pain and disappointment' caused by the initiative.
- The LLF process, which aimed to address identity, sexuality, and marriage within Church teaching, cost £1.66 million over eight years.
- While the Synod voted in 2023 to offer blessings to same-sex couples, efforts to allow these in standalone services have since stalled.
- The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, stated the process has 'left us wounded as individuals and also as a Church,' with some members reportedly leaving due to feeling unwelcome.
