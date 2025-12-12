Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

ONS reveals UK economy shrank again in October

Defiant Rachel Reeves says she will be Chancellor for years
  • The UK economy contracted by 0.1 per cent in October, according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics.
  • This marks a period of no economic growth since June, with concerns that two consecutive quarters of contraction could lead to a recession.
  • ONS director Liz McKeown highlighted continued weakness in car manufacturing as a contributing factor, despite a slight recovery from a significant fall in the previous month.
  • The contraction defied most economists' predictions of a 0.1 per cent rise, which had anticipated a manufacturing bounceback.
  • The Treasury affirmed its commitment to defying growth forecasts, creating jobs, and investing in public services, citing measures such as energy bill reductions and infrastructure projects.
