GCHQ’s Christmas puzzle 2025 revealed
- GCHQ has launched its annual Christmas challenge, featuring a new set of seven brainteasers and Christmas card designs by schoolchildren.
- This year's challenge marks a decade of GCHQ's festive puzzles, designed to test a range of problem-solving skills including intuitive reasoning and creativity.
- Over 500 schoolchildren participated in a competition to design the card cover, with three winning designs selected from students in London, Winchester, and Salisbury.
- The puzzles, created by GCHQ's in-house experts, test skills such as codebreaking, maths, analytical thinking, and lateral thinking, encouraging groups to work together.
- GCHQ Director Anne Keast-Butler highlighted that the challenge aims to inspire the next generation to explore STEM subjects and consider careers in cybersecurity and intelligence.