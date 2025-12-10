Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

GCHQ’s Christmas puzzle 2025 revealed

The questions have been set by GCHQ
  • GCHQ has launched its annual Christmas challenge, featuring a new set of seven brainteasers and Christmas card designs by schoolchildren.
  • This year's challenge marks a decade of GCHQ's festive puzzles, designed to test a range of problem-solving skills including intuitive reasoning and creativity.
  • Over 500 schoolchildren participated in a competition to design the card cover, with three winning designs selected from students in London, Winchester, and Salisbury.
  • The puzzles, created by GCHQ's in-house experts, test skills such as codebreaking, maths, analytical thinking, and lateral thinking, encouraging groups to work together.
  • GCHQ Director Anne Keast-Butler highlighted that the challenge aims to inspire the next generation to explore STEM subjects and consider careers in cybersecurity and intelligence.
