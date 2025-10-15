Video show Gaza aid trucks pile up at Egypt’s Rafah border point
- Humanitarian aid trucks are currently lined up at Egypt’s Rafah crossing, awaiting entry into Gaza.
- Israel has declared that it will not allow aid to pass through the border until Hamas releases all 28 deceased hostages.
- Despite earlier reports suggesting the crossing would open, Israel had previously indicated it would permit only 300 lorries, which is half the minimum number agreed upon in a previous peace plan and required by the UN.
- An Israeli security official has denied any agreement for aid to pass, stating that the date for opening the crossing for the movement of people will be announced later.
