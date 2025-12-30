Gov. Gavin Newsom continues crusade of mocking Trump in latest post
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom's press account mocked a social media post by country rock singer Kid Rock featuring him and Donald Trump on a golf cart.
- Kid Rock's post included a black-and-white photo and a boast about golfing with Trump, but contained misspellings of a song title and Luciano Pavarotti's name.
- Newsom's office reshared the image with the caption “cute couple,” continuing a pattern of trolling Trump.
- Newsom has previously targeted Trump regarding redacted Jeffrey Epstein files and also trolled Kid Rock with a satirical poster, which prompted a crude response from the singer.
- Kid Rock has consistently supported Trump at public events, while Trump's use of Luciano Pavarotti's music at rallies has drawn objections from the late singer's family.