FTSE 100 hits new milestone amid new year surge

The FTSE 100 index has reached a new all-time intraday high
The FTSE 100 index has reached a new all-time intraday high (Getty )
  • The FTSE 100 index reached a new all-time intraday high, surpassing 10,000 points for the first time on Friday.
  • This significant milestone follows a strong rally at the start of the new year, with the index rising over 1 per cent.
  • The blue-chip index recorded a 21.5 per cent increase throughout 2025, marking its best annual performance since 2009.
  • Companies such as Rolls-Royce and miner Fresnillo led the charge, with defence and precious metal firms contributing significantly to the index's strength.
  • Investors were attracted to the relative resilience of these UK stocks amidst global political uncertainty and a lacklustre domestic economy.
