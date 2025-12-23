Frozen raw shrimp recalled over possible radioactive contamination
- Direct Source Seafood LLC is recalling approximately 83,800 bags of frozen raw shrimp due to potential contamination with the radioactive isotope cesium-137.
- The shrimp, imported from Indonesia, was sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brand names in various US states.
- The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that no illnesses linked to the recalled product have been reported to date.
- Consumers who purchased the affected shrimp are advised to discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
- Cesium-137 is a man-made radioisotope, and long-term, repeated low-dose exposure can lead to an elevated risk of cancer.