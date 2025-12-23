Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Frozen raw shrimp recalled over possible radioactive contamination

No illnesses linked to the recalled shrimp have been reported so far, the FDA said
  • Direct Source Seafood LLC is recalling approximately 83,800 bags of frozen raw shrimp due to potential contamination with the radioactive isotope cesium-137.
  • The shrimp, imported from Indonesia, was sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brand names in various US states.
  • The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that no illnesses linked to the recalled product have been reported to date.
  • Consumers who purchased the affected shrimp are advised to discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
  • Cesium-137 is a man-made radioisotope, and long-term, repeated low-dose exposure can lead to an elevated risk of cancer.
