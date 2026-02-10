Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tragedy in French Alps as four skiers killed in separate avalanches

  • Two skiers died in separate avalanches in the French Alps on Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities in the region to four within three days.
  • A 38-year-old man was killed while off-piste skiing near Grenoble, and another man in his early 30s died in a 'very large avalanche' near Montgenevre.
  • These incidents followed the deaths of two skiers in their 30s on Saturday, who were struck by an avalanche near Saint-Veran, southeastern France.
  • Heavy snowfall has contributed to several avalanches in the Alps, with December to February being the peak season for such incidents.
  • Across Europe, at least 66 people have died in avalanches this ski season, with the European Avalanche Warning Services reporting an average of 100 fatalities annually.
