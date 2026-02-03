Art teacher stabbed ‘three to four times’ at French school
- A 60-year-old art teacher was critically injured after allegedly being stabbed multiple times by a 14-year-old pupil during a class in a middle school in Sanary-sur-Mer, southern France, on Tuesday.
- The teacher sustained three to four stab wounds to her torso with a knife, according to local prosecutor Raphael Balland.
- A pupil was arrested and is being held on suspicion of attempted murder, with authorities stating no religious or political motive was found, though tensions existed between the two.
- The alleged attacker had no prior criminal record, and the incident has reignited debate over security in French schools.
- This attack follows previous incidents, including a music teacher being stabbed by a student in September and the murder of Samuel Paty in 2020.
