Teacher in critical condition after being stabbed by teenager at school in southern France

Prosecutors said the art teacher was stabbed in the classroom at school in Sanary-sur-Mer

A teacher is in a critical condition after she was stabbed several times by a 14-year-old pupil during class in a school in southern France, police have said.

Prosecutors said the art teacher, 60, was stabbed three to four times with a knife in her classroom at a middle school in Sanary-sur-Mer on Tuesday afternoon.

The pupil was arrested and was being detained on suspicion of attempted murder, the local Toulon prosecutor, Raphael Balland, added. No religious nor political motive could be found for the attack, but there are believed to have been tensions between the pupil and the teacher, Mr Balland said.

The attacker had no criminal record.

More to follow...

