Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Britain supported France interception of sanctioned Russian oil tanker

Related: Putin sends navy escort as Trump ‘plans to seize’ banned Venezuelan oil tanker
  • Britain provided tracking and monitoring support for a French operation to board a sanctioned Russian oil tanker, the GRINCH, to choke off funds for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, UK defence minister John Healey confirmed on Thursday.
  • This included HMS Dagger monitoring the vessel near the Straits of Gibraltar. The GRINCH is subject to UK and European sanctions for facilitating sanctioned oil trade, forming part of a growing "shadow-fleet."
  • "Deterring, disrupting and degrading the Russian shadow fleet is a priority for this government," Mr Healey stated.
  • "I can confirm that the UK has provided tracking and monitoring in support of the French operation to board the tanker Grinch."
  • He added Britain and its allies are intensifying their response to these vessels, described as financing President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in