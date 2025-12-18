‘Doctor Death’ who poisoned patients jailed for life
- A former anaesthetist, Frédéric Péchier, has been sentenced to life imprisonment in France.
- He was found guilty of poisoning 30 patients, leading to the deaths of 12 individuals.
- Péchier contaminated infusion bags with toxic substances, causing cardiac arrests or haemorrhaging in patients ranging from a four-year-old child to an 89-year-old.
- The court in Besançon handed down the sentence, with Péchier having 10 days to appeal the decision.
- Prosecutors described Péchier, once considered a 'star anaesthetist', as a 'serial killer' and 'one of the biggest criminals in French legal history', despite his persistent denials of wrongdoing.