Gamer sues Fortnite and Minecraft creators over alleged addiction
- Cayden Breeden is suing the creators of Fortnite and Minecraft, along with Microsoft, alleging he became addicted to their games due to a lack of safeguards.
- The lawsuit, filed on 23 January in New York, accuses the companies of negligence and fraud, claiming their business practices are "deceptive, unfair, immoral, and reckless."
- Breeden describes his gaming habits as "compulsive and disordered," experiencing withdrawal symptoms like anger, property destruction, and antisocial behaviour when he cannot play.
- He is seeking compensation for pain, suffering, emotional distress, medical expenses, and damages for the severe impact on his life and well-being.
- This case follows a growing trend of lawsuits against game developers, including a previous one by Shirley Baggaley, alleging games are engineered to cause addiction in children and teens.