The Ford models affected as recall expands to 1.45 million vehicles

  • Ford is recalling nearly 1.45 million older vehicles in the United States due to faulty rear-view cameras.
  • The latest recall addresses cameras that may display distorted, intermittent, or blank images, increasing crash risk.
  • The recall covers various 2015 through 2020 model year Explorer, Escape, Mustang, Flex, Fiesta, C-Max, Taurus, Fusion and Lincoln MKT and MKZ vehicles.
  • Ford has acknowledged approximately 12,500 warranty claims and five accidents linked to the camera issues, though no injuries have been reported.
  • This follows a series of similar recalls and a $165 million civil penalty agreed upon in November 2024 for Ford's failure to issue timely recalls for vehicles with defective rear-view cameras.
