Inverted food pyramid featured in new dietary guidelines
- The 2025-2030 U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans released by the Trump administration advise consuming more whole foods and protein, and less highly processed foods and added sugar.
- Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins issued the latest guidelines, which form the basis for federal nutrition programmes and policies.
- Kennedy emphasised the message to "Eat real food" as part of his "Make America Healthy Again" agenda.
- The guidelines stress the importance of fresh vegetables, whole grains, dairy products, healthy fats, and fruits.
- A new graphic was also introduced, depicting an inverted version of the long-abandoned food pyramid with protein, dairy, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables at the top, and whole grains at the bottom.