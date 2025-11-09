Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Experts warn of thousands of flu deaths this winter

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types of flu and colds? | Decomplicated
  • Experts have warned that thousands of people could die from flu in the UK this winter, following a significant increase in flu-related deaths last year.
  • Official figures show flu deaths in England more than doubled last winter to 7,757, up from 3,555 the previous year, with child deaths also rising.
  • The flu season began unusually early in October, leading to a rise in hospital admissions, particularly among children aged between five and 14.
  • This warning comes after Australia experienced its worst-ever flu season, which is often an indicator of what the UK can expect.
  • NHS leaders and public health officials are issuing an urgent appeal for eligible individuals to get vaccinated, with 2.4 million appointments available next week, to protect against the early wave of cases.
