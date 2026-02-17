GPs write to England’s chief medical officer over flu jab cost
- Some GPs have warned they may not be able to offer flu vaccination clinics next winter due to rising operational costs.
- Doctors have written to England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, to express concern about the static pay for GPs offering flu services.
- The British Medical Association (BMA) confirmed that some GP practices have indicated that they do not intend to sign up for next winter's flu programme.
- The BMA warned that this issue is pressing as orders for most flu jabs will need to be placed soon.
- Payments for flu services were last uplifted in 2018/19, leading to a real-term decline in funding for practices.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks