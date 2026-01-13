Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Video shows handcuffed woman shoot at officer with gun concealed in her trousers

Handcuffed woman shoots Marion County deputy with gun hidden in her pants
  • Surveillance footage captured Rheanna Harden, 22, shooting at a deputy from the back of a police cruiser in Florida last June.
  • Harden, who was handcuffed, had been arrested on charges including possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, providing false ID, and driving with a suspended licence.
  • She retrieved a concealed weapon, slid open the glass partition, covered the camera, and fired at the Marion County deputy, who then returned fire.
  • The incident resulted in the police car crashing into a utility pole.
  • Both Harden and the deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries, and Harden now faces an additional charge of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.
