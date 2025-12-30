Man arrested in Florida after alleged robbery without wearing any clothes
- A 24-year-old man, Kobe Watkins, was arrested in Lake City, Florida, after allegedly robbing BJ’s Meat Market while wearing only a face mask.
- Police responded to the incident last Tuesday evening, where store employees reported the suspect was nude apart from a facial covering and had a cloth wrapped around what they believed was a weapon.
- Watkins is accused of stealing over $1,000 from a cash box before fleeing the scene.
- Surveillance footage and evidence found nearby led to Watkins' swift location and arrest.
- He has been charged with robbery with a weapon, exposure of sexual organs, grand theft, and criminal mischief, and was subsequently booked into the Columbia County Detention Centre.