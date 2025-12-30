10 employees fired after rookie firefighter reported extreme hazing
- A 19-year-old rookie firefighter in Florida reported being subjected to a severe hazing incident by colleagues at Marion County Fire Rescue's Fire Station 21.
- The alleged assault, which occurred on his second day, involved colleagues beating, whipping him with a belt, and waterboarding him to force him to reveal his phone's passcode for a TikTok video.
- Ten fire station workers, including a battalion chief, were subsequently fired following an investigation into the incident.
- Four of the fired individuals – Kaylee Bradley, Tate Trauthwein, Edward Kenny, and Seth Day – are facing criminal charges including robbery, kidnapping, and battery.
- All four arrested first responders have pleaded not guilty to their charges and have posted bail.