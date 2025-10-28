Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mid-air panic as flyer allegedly stabs teens with a fork on plane

FLIGHT FURY: Student Goes Berserk Mid-Air, Fork Attack Triggers Boston Landing
  • An international flight from Chicago to Germany was diverted to Boston after a man allegedly attacked passengers and crew members.
  • Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, 28, from India, is accused of stabbing two 17-year-old boys with a fork, causing a laceration to one.
  • Usiripalli also allegedly slapped a female passenger, attempted to slap a crew member, and mimicked shooting himself with his fingers.
  • He was arrested in Boston and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
  • Authorities stated Usiripalli, who entered the US on a student visa, does not have lawful immigration status and was enrolled in a master’s program in biblical studies.
