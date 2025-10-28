Mid-air panic as flyer allegedly stabs teens with a fork on plane
- An international flight from Chicago to Germany was diverted to Boston after a man allegedly attacked passengers and crew members.
- Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, 28, from India, is accused of stabbing two 17-year-old boys with a fork, causing a laceration to one.
- Usiripalli also allegedly slapped a female passenger, attempted to slap a crew member, and mimicked shooting himself with his fingers.
- He was arrested in Boston and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
- Authorities stated Usiripalli, who entered the US on a student visa, does not have lawful immigration status and was enrolled in a master’s program in biblical studies.