Why flight woes will drag on even after the government shutdown ends

Duffy suggests travel chaos could hit Thanksgiving as hundreds of flights canceled
  • Air travel across the US is experiencing significant disruptions, with thousands of flights delayed and canceled due to the ongoing federal shutdown.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration has mandated flight reductions at 40 major airports, with cuts potentially increasing if the shutdown continues.
  • Sunday was the worst day for air travel during the shutdown, recording nearly 3,000 cancelations and over 11,000 delays nationwide.
  • Even if the government reopens, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated it could take "days, if not a week," for air travel to return to normal capacity as airlines re-establish their schedules.
  • Passengers are entitled to refunds for canceled flights or "significant delays" if they choose not to travel, according to updated Department of Transportation policy.
