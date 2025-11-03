Park staff ‘worried’ as search for missing flamingo stretches into second day
- Searches are underway for Frankie, a young female flamingo that escaped from Paradise Park in Hayle, Cornwall, on Sunday morning.
- Despite having her feathers clipped, Frankie managed to take flight from the walled garden at the wildlife sanctuary.
- Park staff are “worried” for the bird, which has been missing for over 24 hours, and are actively searching the local area.
- Sightings placed Frankie near Porthtowan on Sunday morning, approximately 13 miles away, before she was seen back in Hayle later that afternoon.
- Paradise Park has appealed to the public for assistance, asking for any sightings to be reported as searches continue.