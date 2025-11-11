Unique World War One sculpture set for auction
- A bronze sculpture titled 'The Gunner', crafted by Scottish artilleryman Alexander Carrick on the First World War front lines in 1917, is set for auction during Remembrance week.
- Carrick, who served with the Royal Garrison Artillery on the Western Front, originally modelled the piece in clay before it was sent to Scotland for casting.
- The sculpture, depicting a man handling a shell, was first exhibited at the Royal Scottish Academy in 1918 while Carrick was still serving in Belgium.
- It will be offered at Olympia Auctions on 19 November with an estimated value of £1,500-£2,500, with only two other examples of the work known to exist.
- Separately, Prince William will deliver a message emphasising that 'remembrance is for everyone' and will later join the King and Queen at Windsor Castle to honour Second World War Pacific veterans.