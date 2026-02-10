Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch as woman stuck in middle of bushfire is airlifted to safety

Woman rescued from middle of Australian bushfire after being spotted by helicopter crew
  • A woman was rescued after becoming stranded in an Australian bushfire in Tasmania.
  • Firefighters from the Tasmania Fire Service spotted her waving a towel from their helicopter on Friday, 6 February.
  • Unable to land, the fire service called for reinforcements from Tasmania Police.
  • A police officer was subsequently winched down to reach the woman.
  • She was then airlifted to safety from a clearing, having sustained no injuries.
