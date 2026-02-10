Watch as woman stuck in middle of bushfire is airlifted to safety
- A woman was rescued after becoming stranded in an Australian bushfire in Tasmania.
- Firefighters from the Tasmania Fire Service spotted her waving a towel from their helicopter on Friday, 6 February.
- Unable to land, the fire service called for reinforcements from Tasmania Police.
- A police officer was subsequently winched down to reach the woman.
- She was then airlifted to safety from a clearing, having sustained no injuries.
