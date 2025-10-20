Flights cancelled due to concerns over seat cleaning methods
- Finnair has temporarily suspended several October flights, impacting eight A321 aircraft, due to concerns over the fire protection of seat covers.
- The airline stated that the 'water washing' cleaning method used on seat upholstery has not been properly verified for its effect on fire protection.
- Flights between 13 and 21 October are affected, with passengers warned of cancellations, delays, and changes to operating airlines.
- Finnair apologised for the inconvenience, noting that safety is their top priority and they follow manufacturers' maintenance instructions.
- In related news, Swedish regional airline Braathens recently filed for bankruptcy, attributing the decision to aircraft delivery delays and financial difficulties.