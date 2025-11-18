Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huge whale head recovered from UK beach

Fin Whale Lunges For Mouthful Of Fish
  • Scientists in Cornwall successfully excavated a two-tonne fin whale skull after a 10-hour dig, five years after the mammal was buried.
  • The 60-foot female fin whale, the second largest marine animal, was found severely malnourished and stranded on a beach in Parbean Cove.
  • Professor Robbie McDonald, then at the University of Exeter, arranged for the whale's head to be buried near Falmouth for natural cleaning by soil organisms.
  • Samples from the whale's baleen plates were taken to study its living conditions, which could aid in the long-term monitoring of marine creature strandings.
  • The skull is intended to become a monument, serving as a "visual striking, monumental reminder of marine life at risk," particularly highlighting the impact of historical whaling.
