Scientists dig up two-tonne whale head buried on Cornwall beach in 10-hour mission

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A two tonne whale’s head has been excavated from the ground after a 10 hour dig in Cornwall’s Lizard Peninsula, as scientists hope to memorialise and learn from the dead mammal.

A team of scientists used specialist vacuum excavation equipment to painstakingly remove soil over the course of 10 hours. They had waited five years to excavate the skull, after a 60-foot female fin whale, the second largest marine animal on Earth, was given a burial after being found stranded on a beach in Parbean Cove.

Despite efforts at the time by specialists from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue team to keep the mammal alive, the whale was found to be severely malnourished and couldn’t survive the beaching. The organisation said that the animal had “numerous superficial injuries all over its body” and some deeper ones - especially around its tail - when medics arrived.

The whale’s two-tonne head was given to ecologist, Professor Robbie McDonald, then a professor in the Environment and Sustainability Institute at the University of Exeter, by the Duchy of Cornwall at the time.

Samples were taken of the whale’s baleen plates, which are used to sieve krill and plankton, which can help to learn about the whale’s living conditions before it died, which could help support the longer term monitoring of marine creature strandings.

open image in gallery The fin whale was found stranded on a Cornwall beach in February 2020 and later died ( British Divers Marine Life Rescue )

The ecologist then arranged for it to be buried in specially prepared soil in a research field close to the Penryn campus in Falmouth so that it could be cleaned to be put on display. Over the course of five years, organisms in the soil had stripped the skull clean bar one piece of blubber. The skull now sits in the research field in the latest process of cleaning, where the rain washes it and the sun bleaches it.

Prof McDonald told The Independent that the beaching of the whale had a profound impact on the local community. “There were people saying little prayers and putting flowers on it as well because, I think people feel the death of such a magnificent animal,” he said.

“They take it to heart.”

open image in gallery It took 10 hours to excavate the whale from the soil ( University of Exeter )

It remains unconfirmed what will happen to the whale skull, although possibilities remain at a permanent installation will be created on the University of Exeter’s Penryn campus.

Prof McDonald said he hoped that it would become a monument to serve as “a very visual striking, monumental reminder of marine life at risk”.

“The fin whales used to be a very abundant species,” he said. “But in the 20th century, about 750,000 fin whales were killed for commercial whaling, and that commercial whaling didn't stop in the North Atlantic until the late eighties.”

open image in gallery The skull now sits in the Penryn Campus research field where it is being washed by the rain ( University of Exeter )

He added that there remained a chance for the skull to act as a memorial to the individual animal.

“We shouldn't walk past the fact that this was an individual animal and it's evoked a lot of emotional reactions from the people who saw that happen.”