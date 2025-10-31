Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What is a filibuster? Trump calls for GOP to ‘get rid of it now’

Video Player Placeholder
Trump eyes rule change to end shutdown; judge says SNAP aid must keep flowing
  • President Donald Trump has urged Congressional Republicans to employ the “nuclear option” and abolish the Senate filibuster to conclude the ongoing government shutdown.
  • Trump posted on Truth Social, stating that eliminating the filibuster would allow Republicans to “take advantage” of Democrats and “IMMEDIATELY end this ridiculous, country destroying SHUT DOWN.”
  • The filibuster rule mandates 60 Senate votes for most legislation, which Democrats are currently utilizing to block funding bills and prolong the 31-day government shutdown.
  • Trump has long-since held disdain for the filibuster, saying during his first presidency that it was “not a good concept to start off with” and “not fair.”
  • The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the federal government shutdown could cost the US economy between $7 billion and $14 billion.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in