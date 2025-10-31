What is a filibuster? Trump calls for GOP to ‘get rid of it now’
- President Donald Trump has urged Congressional Republicans to employ the “nuclear option” and abolish the Senate filibuster to conclude the ongoing government shutdown.
- Trump posted on Truth Social, stating that eliminating the filibuster would allow Republicans to “take advantage” of Democrats and “IMMEDIATELY end this ridiculous, country destroying SHUT DOWN.”
- The filibuster rule mandates 60 Senate votes for most legislation, which Democrats are currently utilizing to block funding bills and prolong the 31-day government shutdown.
- Trump has long-since held disdain for the filibuster, saying during his first presidency that it was “not a good concept to start off with” and “not fair.”
- The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the federal government shutdown could cost the US economy between $7 billion and $14 billion.