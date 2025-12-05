Trump to be awarded new ‘FIFA Peace Prize’ at World Cup draw
- President Donald Trump is expected to be awarded the newly created "FIFA Peace Prize" during the World Cup draw ceremony Friday.
- The prize is designed to recognize people who have taken exceptional actions for peace and united people globally.
- FIFA President Gianni Infantino will present the award at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on behalf of soccer fans worldwide.
- Trump has previously declared himself a "president of peace" and campaigned for the Nobel Peace Prize, with Infantino having advocated for his nomination.
- FIFA announced its own peace prize in early November, ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.