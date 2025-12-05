Pressure growing on Pete Hegseth as GOP and Democrats unite in demanding answers on boat strikes: Latest
Secretary of Defense facing calls to testify under oath and impeachment threat over ‘narco-boat’ bombings
President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth remains under intense pressure over the legality of the administration’s missile strikes on alleged drug traffickers in the Caribbean and Pacific.
Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine gave evidence to members of the House and Senate Armed Services and Intelligence Committees on Thursday, the first of the known lethal strikes against accused drug traffickers, which was conducted on September 2.
The attack has been the subject of outrage amid accusations that Hegseth ordered a second strike to “kill everybody” when two survivors were spotted clinging to wreckage in the ocean following the initial blast.
Admiral Bradley was adamant in his testimony that there had been no second “kill” order but that was not enough to reassure Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who has called for Hegseth to testify under oath.
Meanwhile, Michigan Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar has said he will file two articles of impeachment against the secretary over the strikes and over the “Signalgate” scandal in which details of a planned operation against Houthi rebels in Yemen were shared in a group chat involving a journalist.
Latest missile attack kills four and takes death toll to 86
Just as those developments were taking place in Washington yesterday, U.S. Southern Command reported its latest strike on an alleged drug boat in the eastern Pacific, which, it said, killed four people, taking the total number of fatalities from the operation to at least 86.
Graeme Massie and Brendan Rascius have the story.
Hegseth orders strike that kills four on alleged drug boat amid ‘double tap’ outrage
House Democrat readying articles of impeachment against secretary of defense
Michigan Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar has pledged to file two articles of impeachment against Hegseth over his actions against the alleged drug boats and his part in the “Signalgate” scandal.
In a video posted to social media, Thanedar explained: “Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is uniquely unqualified for his role. Every day, it becomes clearer he is engaging in unlawful, illegal activity.”
Thanedar said the first would be “for murder and conspiracy to murder” over the deadly strikes on alleged narco-boats and the second for the “reckless and unlawful mishandling of classified information,” referring to Hegseth discussing plans for an airstrike on Houthi rebels in Yemen earlier this year in a group chat on the messaging app Signal.
The congressman went on to lay out his case against the secretary and concluded: “I love the United States of America and will always fight to uphold our Constitution. Pete Hegseth must be brought to justice.”
Thanedar also appeared on Fox News last night to explain his move, telling host Josh Breslow: “This secretary has to go. He’s incompetent. He’s, you know, violated – he has committed war crimes. He must go.
“And if both parties, if Republicans are willing to look at this for the merit of this case and not just their loyalty to President [Donald] Trump, this can be done.”
Here’s more.
Republican senator demands Pete Hegseth testify ‘under oath’ after latest boat strike
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of President Donald Trump’s administration, as his Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth remains under pressure over the missile strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, which began on September 2 and have so far killed at least 86 people.
