Why a judge dismissed Comey and James’ cases brought by Trump administration
- A federal judge has dismissed high-profile cases against James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.
- US District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie ruled on Monday that the prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, was illegally appointed.
- The judge agreed that Halligan, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, had exceeded the 120-day interim period allowed for her position without Senate confirmation or judicial approval.
- Halligan, a former White House aide, had no prior experience as a prosecutor before bringing these cases.
- This decision undercuts President Donald Trump's efforts to prosecute his political adversaries.