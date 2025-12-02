Recall issued over shredded cheese sold at Target and Walmart
- A recall of over 1.5 million bags of cheese by Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. has been elevated to a high-risk health hazard by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
- Initially issued in October, the recall was prompted by the potential presence of metal fragments in various shredded cheese products.
- The affected cheeses were sold under multiple private labels, including Target’s Good & Gather and Walmart’s Great Value, across 31 U.S. states and Puerto Rico.
- The FDA's reclassification to a Class II recall indicates a serious health risk if the contaminated products are consumed, though no illnesses have been reported.
- Consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled cheeses immediately or return them to the place of purchase, following similar recent recalls by other brands due to potential Listeria contamination.